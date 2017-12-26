Excela to open Unity outpatient center Jan. 15, sets preview event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Excela Health's new one-stop outpatient care center in Unity is set to open Jan. 15, but the public will have an opportunity to check out the facility a few days in advance.

An open house is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Excela Square at Latrobe, located at 100 Excela Health Drive, off Route 30 between the Mountain Laurel and Wildcat Commons shopping plazas. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 5 p.m.

The $40 million, 115,000-square-foot medical center has been under construction since May 2016 with the goal of bringing together a number of Excela primary care and specialty services that are scattered among different locations in the Latrobe area.

According to Excela spokeswoman Robin Jennings, operating hours at the new three-story Excela Square building will vary depending on the services patients are using. “Lab and imaging services will open early,” she said, noting hours at medical offices will be flexible, based on appointments.

Modeled after the medical mall approach at Excela Square at Norwin , located in North Huntingdon, Excela Square at Latrobe is slated to bring together more than 40 physicians under one roof. It will be the new home of the Latrobe Hospital Family Medicine Residency program and its related primary care offices.

Excela staff have taken steps to alert patients about offices that will be relocated to the Unity center. “We wanted to reach out uniquely to those patients throughout the fall,” Jennings said. “Those patients have received letters.”

Outpatient therapy services — including occupational and speech therapy, orthopedic and sports rehab, post-concussion management and hand therapy — will be located on the first floor of Excela Square at Latrobe. Sharing that floor will be Excela's Advanced Pain Center, lab and screening services, ear, nose and throat specialists, and the Side Street Cafe.

The second floor will be home to the Excela Square Primary Care practice, Excela Health Surgical Specialists and other specialists in cardiology, gastroenterology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine.

Occupying the top floor will be the offices of Excela Health OB/GYN, Excela Square Latrobe Family Medicine and the residency program.

The Unity complex, which also can be accessed from Arnold Palmer Drive, additionally will feature a community education facility, parking for more than 300 vehicles and an outdoor walking track.

“It's a pretty spot and it's level,” Jennings said of the Unity center site. “We will host some walks at that location in order to take advantage of that.

“There's a great view looking out over the Chestnut Ridge,” she added.

Those planning to attend the open house are asked to RSVP by calling 1-877-771-1234.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.