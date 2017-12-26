Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg Police charge man after he allegedly tried to smother girlfriend with pillow

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
Jordan A. Toth, 31, of Greensburg, is charged with assault and strangulation after he allegedly tried to smother his girlfriend with a pillow during an argument early Dec. 22.
Updated 10 hours ago

A 31-year-old Greensburg man is charged with assault and strangulation after attempting to smother his girlfriend with a pillow during an argument early Friday.

Jordan A. Toth is charged by city police with strangulation, harassment, simple assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrolman Adam Gogets said in an affidavit of probable cause that police were summoned to a residence on the 500 block of New Alexandria Road at 3:11 a.m. for a report of a domestic argument.

When Gogets arrived, a woman told him that Toth started arguing with her when she refused to walk with him to the Walmart in Hempfield.

Gogets reported in court documents that Toth, who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, struck the woman, causing a cut above her right eye, and “took a pillow and put it over her face, cutting off her breathing.”

The victim told police that Toth stopped the assault when she began to hyperventilate and ran out of the apartment before police arrived. The victim said she was able to flee into a room, lock the door and call 911.

Police found Toth later in the day walking along New Alexandria Road and said he was in illegal possession of anxiety pills.

He was ordered to the Westmoreland County Prison by District Judge James Albert after failing to post $15,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

