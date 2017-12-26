Troopers: Hempfield man attempted to trade assault rifle for heroin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police in Greensburg allege a 26-year-old Hempfield man stole an AR-15 assault rifle from a relative and was attempting to trade it for heroin.

Christopher M. Small was arrested by troopers as he sat in a pickup truck in the parking lot near the Gabe's store, off Route 30 in Hempfield, awaiting the arrival of a purported customer for the rifle just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police had received a tip that Small would be in a pickup truck at the shopping plaza waiting to sell the stolen rifle, according to an affidavit.

Trooper Glenn Adams reported that Small was convicted of aggravated assault in 2010 and can't legally possess a firearm.

When questioned by troopers, a woman waiting in the truck with Small said he planned “to trade the rifle for heroin.”

Small was arraigned before Night Court Judge Charles Conway on charges of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft, receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm without a license.

Small was ordered to the county prison after failing to post $10,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Jan. 5 before Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.