Man arrested for carrying heroin into Westmoreland courthouse claims pants weren't his, police say

A man who tried to carry 11 stamp bags of suspected heroin into the Westmoreland County Courthouse last week claimed the pants where the drugs were found weren't his, according to court documents.

Norman D. Jack, 27, of East Huntingdon Township was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after he attempted to pass through the scanner in the courthouse lobby Thursday and was searched by park police officers.

Jack, who was at the court house for a hearing on an armed robbery charge, activated the scanning device as he walked through, according to Officer Christopher Bitner.

“I did hand-scan Jack with the ... wand, which detected something metallic in his front right pocket. Jack would reach into his pocket for a period of time without pulling anything out,” Bitner wrote in the affidavit.

“Jack began to act nervous and said he had a hole in his pocket and would need to undo his pants to get to the item,” Bitner wrote in court documents filed before District Judge James Albert in Greensburg.

Bitner said Jack asked to go to a restroom or return to his car to remove the item from his pants.

Instead, officers took him to the nearby park police office where they searched him and found 11 stamp bags of heroin marked “VIP” and Jelly Fam.” Police also confiscated a small amount of suboxone, which is used to treat drug addiction, as well as marijuana rolling papers and suspected heroin wrappers.

After the contraband was discovered, Jack claimed the pants were not his and “belonged to a friend,” Bitner reported.

Jack was to appear that morning for a hearing for the Nov. 30, 2016, armed robbery of a woman in the Greengate East Plaza parking lot, along Route 30 in Hempfield Township, according to online court documents.

Jack's preliminary hearing on the drug charges is scheduled on Jan. 11.

