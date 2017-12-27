Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Jeannette program awarded $120,000 in tax credits

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 8:03 a.m.
A pedestrian crosses Clay Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015, in downtown Jeannette.
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
A pedestrian crosses Clay Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015, in downtown Jeannette.

Updated 2 hours ago

The state Department of Community and Economic Development awarded $120,000 in tax credits to the Jeannette Neighborhood Partnership Program to complete several projects, including:

• beautification and signage at the city's five entrances and exits;

• opportunities to businesses for Clay Avenue beautification;

• improvements to several playgrounds;

• research locations for an outdoor amphitheater, a coin laundry service, a food hub and possibly a greenhouse.

The program is administered through Westmoreland Community Action and is funded by local businesses that purchase tax credits.

The $120,000 in tax credits was part of $18 million in funding to support 125 community-based projects throughout the state through the Neighborhood Assistance Program, according to a news release.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

