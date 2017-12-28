Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Jeannette awards $100k demolition contract for 16 properties

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 7:42 a.m.
Jeannette council unanimously approved a $100,100 demolition contract this week to clear 16 blighted properties.

The tax-delinquent parcels were acquired by the city through the county's tax claim bureau repository as part of a large-scale acquisition and demolition project.

The contract was awarded Tuesday to Allen Construction of Pittsburgh, said city manager Michael Nestico. Three bids were received.

City officials embarked on the project about a year ago and earmarked money to fund it from the proceeds of the 2015 sewer system sale. All of the 16 properties could become additional yard space for neighboring homes, Nestico said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

