Jeannette woman gets probation for fraudulent prescriptions
Updated 26 minutes ago
A Jeannette woman was sentenced Wednesday to five years on probation for illegally writing prescriptions for pain medication for five people.
Amy A. Busch, 50, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of furnishing false or fraudulent information. Felony counts related the unlawful prescriptions were dismissed.
Busch was employed as a nurse practitioner by Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice in North Huntingdon between June 2013 and May when she wrote the unauthorized prescriptions, court records show. Her husband and four others filled the prescriptions for oxycodone, hydrocodone and dextroamphetamine, which is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. A doctor's office tipped off police to Bush's activity.
None of the prescriptions were written for patients at the health care facility.
