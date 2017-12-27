3 Hempfield residents charged with animal cruelty

Three Hempfield residents want their dogs and puppies back despite facing numerous cruelty and neglect charges for allegedly leaving the animals alone for more than a week without sufficient food and water.

“I'm not a bad dog owner. I don't think it is fair that they won't give us our dogs back,” Holly Rose, 22, of Berkley Lane said Wednesday when informed that she is charged with animal cruelty for leaving the family's pets unattended in a mobile home when they went to Toledo, Ohio, in November.

Barbara Wyatt, 48, Rose's mother, and Josh Wyatt, 42, Rose's stepfather, also live in the Berkley Lane residence. They are charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals for the death of a dog, plus 10 counts each of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. Rose was charged with 20 counts each of animal cruelty and 30 counts of animal neglect for failing to provide shelter, food and water and veterinary care.

Cassie Wilson, a humane officer with All But Furgotten, an animal welfare organization in North Huntingdon, removed the dogs from the residence on Nov. 15 and filed the charges Dec. 18 with Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour,. A preliminary hearing for the trio is scheduled for Feb. 2.

Wilson could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. It is unclear where the animals are being cared for.

“When they took my babies, they took my spirit. I begged them (humane officers) to let me see them, but they said they were not allowed because it's an open investigation,” Barbara Wyatt said.

Wilson said in the criminal complaint that she was notified on Nov. 13 that a canine from the residence was wandering around the mobile home park and had fleas and neck wounds. When humane officers went to the residence on Nov. 14, they saw two pit bull mixes hanging their heads out of a partially-broken window.

Josh Wyatt said he did not know how the window was broken while they were gone.

Barb Wyatt, who said she returned home Nov. 16, allegedly told the humane officers that the family had left for Ohio on Nov. 8 and would return Nov. 16. When the humane officers and a state police trooper entered the residence on Nov. 15, they smelled a strong odor of urine and feces and saw empty dog bowls. Two dogs that were removed were extremely thin, dehydrated and flea-infested, and a cat was in the same condition, according to the complaint.

A male German pinscher, whom Wyatt said was about 13 years old, was found dead in the bathroom, along with nine living puppies, about three weeks old.

“We absolutely loved the animals. My dogs are my life. We had a big bag of food for them,” said Josh Wyatt, noting they left a 55-pound bag of food spread out for the dogs and bowls of water when they went to Toledo to see a relative who was undergoing surgery.

“We weren't planning to be away for so long,” Barbara Wyatt said, adding she had to rely on a family member to drive her back to Pennsylvania.

Josh Wyatt said they were unable to get neighbors to take care of the dogs while they were away.

“My wife, she's been crying ever since this happened,” Josh Wyatt said.

