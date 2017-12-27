Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

3 Hempfield residents charged with animal cruelty

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 2:27 p.m.

Updated 27 minutes ago

Three Hempfield residents want their dogs and puppies back despite facing numerous cruelty and neglect charges for allegedly leaving the animals alone for more than a week without sufficient food and water.

“I'm not a bad dog owner. I don't think it is fair that they won't give us our dogs back,” Holly Rose, 22, of Berkley Lane said Wednesday when informed that she is charged with animal cruelty for leaving the family's pets unattended in a mobile home when they went to Toledo, Ohio, in November.

Barbara Wyatt, 48, Rose's mother, and Josh Wyatt, 42, Rose's stepfather, also live in the Berkley Lane residence. They are charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals for the death of a dog, plus 10 counts each of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. Rose was charged with 20 counts each of animal cruelty and 30 counts of animal neglect for failing to provide shelter, food and water and veterinary care.

Cassie Wilson, a humane officer with All But Furgotten, an animal welfare organization in North Huntingdon, removed the dogs from the residence on Nov. 15 and filed the charges Dec. 18 with Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour,. A preliminary hearing for the trio is scheduled for Feb. 2.

Wilson could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. It is unclear where the animals are being cared for.

“When they took my babies, they took my spirit. I begged them (humane officers) to let me see them, but they said they were not allowed because it's an open investigation,” Barbara Wyatt said.

Wilson said in the criminal complaint that she was notified on Nov. 13 that a canine from the residence was wandering around the mobile home park and had fleas and neck wounds. When humane officers went to the residence on Nov. 14, they saw two pit bull mixes hanging their heads out of a partially-broken window.

Josh Wyatt said he did not know how the window was broken while they were gone.

Barb Wyatt, who said she returned home Nov. 16, allegedly told the humane officers that the family had left for Ohio on Nov. 8 and would return Nov. 16. When the humane officers and a state police trooper entered the residence on Nov. 15, they smelled a strong odor of urine and feces and saw empty dog bowls. Two dogs that were removed were extremely thin, dehydrated and flea-infested, and a cat was in the same condition, according to the complaint.

A male German pinscher, whom Wyatt said was about 13 years old, was found dead in the bathroom, along with nine living puppies, about three weeks old.

“We absolutely loved the animals. My dogs are my life. We had a big bag of food for them,” said Josh Wyatt, noting they left a 55-pound bag of food spread out for the dogs and bowls of water when they went to Toledo to see a relative who was undergoing surgery.

“We weren't planning to be away for so long,” Barbara Wyatt said, adding she had to rely on a family member to drive her back to Pennsylvania.

Josh Wyatt said they were unable to get neighbors to take care of the dogs while they were away.

“My wife, she's been crying ever since this happened,” Josh Wyatt said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.