Scammers posing as Westmoreland court officials, county warns

Westmoreland County officials are looking for a phone scammer posing as a court representative.

The caller claims to work for District Judge Mark Mansour's office and is asking victims for payment, according to an alert posted on the county website.

The scammer told a victim Wednesday morning that charges had been filed and the victim must use pre-paid credit cards to cover the costs, according to a spokesperson for Mansour's office.

The voicemail used by the scammer did not pronounce the word “magisterial” correctly, she said.

The caller leaves a phone number that is not associated with the court office, according to the county.

Mansour is cautioning anyone that the office does not phone defendants, but corresponds with them through official summons.

Anyone receiving a similar phone call should report it to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, (724) 830-3949.

