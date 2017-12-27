Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Scammers posing as Westmoreland court officials, county warns

Jacob Tierney and Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 2:06 p.m.

Updated 36 minutes ago

Westmoreland County officials are looking for a phone scammer posing as a court representative.

The caller claims to work for District Judge Mark Mansour's office and is asking victims for payment, according to an alert posted on the county website.

The scammer told a victim Wednesday morning that charges had been filed and the victim must use pre-paid credit cards to cover the costs, according to a spokesperson for Mansour's office.

The voicemail used by the scammer did not pronounce the word “magisterial” correctly, she said.

The caller leaves a phone number that is not associated with the court office, according to the county.

Mansour is cautioning anyone that the office does not phone defendants, but corresponds with them through official summons.

Anyone receiving a similar phone call should report it to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, (724) 830-3949.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach Tierney at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem. Reach Napsha at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.