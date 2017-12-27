Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

New York couple accused of using credit card to get nearly $6,000 in Hempfield

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 5:00 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

A New York man and woman are accused of teaming up with two other suspects to steal woman's wallet last month while she shopped at the Walmart at Greengate Circle in Hempfield and using her credit card to ring up almost $6,000 in purchases, state police said.

Sonia Guzman-Gomez, 59, is accused of pulling the wallet from the woman's purse at 3 p.m. Nov. 21 while the victim was distracted by Luis Riquelme-Jara, 26, who was talking to her about a toy he was holding, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said the couple and an unidentified man left in a 2017 Ford Explorer with a New York license plate and went to the Target store in Hempfield, where Riquelme-Jara and an unidentified woman made six transactions of $998 each at a self-serve checkout, obtaining $5,988 in gift cards with the victim's credit card. The pair couldn't get any money when they tried using another credit card to get $2,994 in three separate transactions of $998.

Both suspects were charged Wednesday with theft, receiving stolen property and two counts of conspiracy. Riquelme-Jara also was charged with access device fraud.

Guzman-Gomez is incarcerated at Rose M. Singer Center, a jail on Rikers Island in East Elmhurst, N.Y., and Riquelme-Jara is in the Vernon C. Bain Center, a maximum security jail in the Bronx, police said.

Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour has not yet set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

