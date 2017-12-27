New England cafe franchise to open Hempfield location

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new café is coming to Hempfield in the new year.

Aroma Joe's , also known as AJ's, is slated to open at 891 North Greengate Road on Jan. 8.

The Aroma Joe's franchise has more than 50 locations, mostly in New England. The Hempfield shop will be its first in Pennsylvania.

Owners Greg Gasparich and Nick Bennett are Pittsburgh natives.

The café will have a sit-down area and a drive-thru.

The store will serve a variety of coffee and energy drinks with dozens of flavored syrups — from brown sugar cinnamon to watermelon — as well as food.

Gasparich and Bennett said they hope to open more locations across Western Pennsylvania.

