Westmoreland

Goats escape as fire destroys Unity pen

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 8:30 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Two goats escaped without harm when their enclosure burned to the ground Wednesday morning at a home along Route 982 in Unity.

Responding shortly before 11:30 a.m., larger fire trucks from local volunteer companies were unable to safely cross a small bridge constructed with railroad ties at the property near the intersection of Possum Hollow Road, according to Dave Diffenderfer, assistant chief with the Whitney-Hostetter Fire Department.

Drawing water from the home's outside spigot, firefighters formed a bucket brigade to douse the small pen until smaller brush trucks arrived at the scene.

About 50 yards away from the house, the building was “already on the ground. There probably were two boards left that were still burning,” said Diffenderfer. “It was pretty much out before the trucks got up there.”

Diffenderfer said he and a fellow firefighter removed the goats to safety and secured them in a utility shed. The animals appeared to be pets. “They didn't even try to bite us,” he said.

Firefighters weren't sure what caused the blaze, he said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

