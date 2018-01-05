Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Jeannette mulls sanitation bids

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 2:09 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

It is up to Jeannette's new council to decide whether to consider bids listing costs for privatization when negotiating a new contract with employees of the city's sanitation department.

The contract expired Dec. 31 without a new agreement.

The department consists of eight employees who can work for either public works or sanitation. Two employees who retired, including Mayor Curtis Antoniak, have not been replaced.

“Council has to continue to negotiate ... and it's going to come down to a vote,” said Councilman Chuck Highlands.

The city received four bids last month. The lowest bidder for a five-year contract was Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill.

Under Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill's proposal, the regular monthly residential rate for 4,000 customers would be $10.80 and each unit would get a 65-gallon trash receptacle and a 14-gallon single-stream recycling bin. Each would be collected weekly, as would one large item.

The current monthly cost is $15 for residents, who must place their refuse in bags sold by the city for $10 for 25 bags. Recycling of only aluminum cans, clear glass and cardboard is picked up biweekly and an extra cost applies to the disposal of large items on weeks when they are not set for a regular pickup.

Commercial rates would increase under the proposal.

Currently, costs range from $28 per pull for a 2-yard trash receptacle to $59 per pull for an 8-yard trash receptacle.

Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill would charge $30 per pull for a 65-gallon trash cart to $170 per pull for an 8-yard trash receptacle.

Antoniak said he doesn't want businesses making up the difference for residential ratepayers.

“The residential rates are low, the commercial rates are through the roof,” he said. “The businesses are your lifeline. That brings people into town.”

He expressed skepticism of the lowest bidder.

Highlands thinks outsourcing is an attractive option based on the bids.

“Right now it looks like a good situation for the city,” he said. “It's a benefit to residents. He has met all of the requirements to be a legitimate bidder.”

The city could receive a 10 percent return on the contract in the form of a franchise fee. All of the bidders have expressed an interest in the possibility of hiring the city's employees.

The union steward could not be reached.

Other bids came in from Advanced Disposal and Republic Services.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.