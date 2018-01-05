Jeannette mulls sanitation bids

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It is up to Jeannette's new council to decide whether to consider bids listing costs for privatization when negotiating a new contract with employees of the city's sanitation department.

The contract expired Dec. 31 without a new agreement.

The department consists of eight employees who can work for either public works or sanitation. Two employees who retired, including Mayor Curtis Antoniak, have not been replaced.

“Council has to continue to negotiate ... and it's going to come down to a vote,” said Councilman Chuck Highlands.

The city received four bids last month. The lowest bidder for a five-year contract was Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill.

Under Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill's proposal, the regular monthly residential rate for 4,000 customers would be $10.80 and each unit would get a 65-gallon trash receptacle and a 14-gallon single-stream recycling bin. Each would be collected weekly, as would one large item.

The current monthly cost is $15 for residents, who must place their refuse in bags sold by the city for $10 for 25 bags. Recycling of only aluminum cans, clear glass and cardboard is picked up biweekly and an extra cost applies to the disposal of large items on weeks when they are not set for a regular pickup.

Commercial rates would increase under the proposal.

Currently, costs range from $28 per pull for a 2-yard trash receptacle to $59 per pull for an 8-yard trash receptacle.

Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill would charge $30 per pull for a 65-gallon trash cart to $170 per pull for an 8-yard trash receptacle.

Antoniak said he doesn't want businesses making up the difference for residential ratepayers.

“The residential rates are low, the commercial rates are through the roof,” he said. “The businesses are your lifeline. That brings people into town.”

He expressed skepticism of the lowest bidder.

Highlands thinks outsourcing is an attractive option based on the bids.

“Right now it looks like a good situation for the city,” he said. “It's a benefit to residents. He has met all of the requirements to be a legitimate bidder.”

The city could receive a 10 percent return on the contract in the form of a franchise fee. All of the bidders have expressed an interest in the possibility of hiring the city's employees.

The union steward could not be reached.

Other bids came in from Advanced Disposal and Republic Services.

