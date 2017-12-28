Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Pennsylvania State Police make 243 DUI arrests over Christmas holiday

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 10:42 a.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Pennsylvania State Police made 243 DUI arrests over the three-day Christmas holiday from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25.

That's down from the 314 DUI arrests made in 2016 over a four-day holiday enforcement campaign, according to a statement from state police Thursday.

State troopers set up high-visibility patrols and DUI checkpoints in an effort to identify impaired drivers as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign.

Of the 529 crashes investigated by state police statewide, 60 involved alcohol. One alcohol-related crash resulted in death.

State police troops A and B, which cover Allegheny, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties, investigated 89 crashes. Of those crashes, 10 involved alcohol.

Troops A and B made a combined 35 DUI arrests.

Troopers issued 1,261 speeding citations, 145 seat belt citations and 26 child safety seat citations, in addition to DUI enforcement, across Pennsylvania.

Looking ahead to New Year's Eve, state police encourage drivers to plan ahead to secure a safe ride home.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

