Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Ski with conservancy on Laurel Mountain park trails

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 6:48 p.m.
Michael Lautenberger, 23, competes in the 2.5-mile cross country ski race during the Pennsylvania State Special Olympics held Monday, Feb. 9, 2015, at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
Evan Sanders | Trib Total Media
Michael Lautenberger, 23, competes in the 2.5-mile cross country ski race during the Pennsylvania State Special Olympics held Monday, Feb. 9, 2015, at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

Updated 9 hours ago

The Conemaugh Valley Conservancy and Pennsylvania Cross Country Skiers Association are sponsoring a cross-country ski outing beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Laurel Mountain State Park.

If there is adequate snow that day, members of the skiers association will groom park trails in preparation for the event. If not, participants will hike the trails.

Those attending can choose the length of course they want to ski or hike, ranging from 5 kilometers to 15 kilometers.

The event will begin at the park warming hut on Laurel Summit Road in Cook Township.

Attendance is free for members of the Johnstown-based conservancy, which promotes preservation of natural, cultural and historic resources and encourages prudent use of land in the Kiski-Conemaugh River Basin. Others who attend are asked to become a member at the event or to make a $10 donation.

Those planning to attend should email cvconserv@gmail.com by Jan. 10, including a cell phone number and indicating any interest in receiving cross-country ski lessons. For cancellations, call 724-858-0463.

Ski rentals are available from area businesses in Greensburg, Laughlintown and Somerset.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.