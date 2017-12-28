Ski with conservancy on Laurel Mountain park trails

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Conemaugh Valley Conservancy and Pennsylvania Cross Country Skiers Association are sponsoring a cross-country ski outing beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Laurel Mountain State Park.

If there is adequate snow that day, members of the skiers association will groom park trails in preparation for the event. If not, participants will hike the trails.

Those attending can choose the length of course they want to ski or hike, ranging from 5 kilometers to 15 kilometers.

The event will begin at the park warming hut on Laurel Summit Road in Cook Township.

Attendance is free for members of the Johnstown-based conservancy, which promotes preservation of natural, cultural and historic resources and encourages prudent use of land in the Kiski-Conemaugh River Basin. Others who attend are asked to become a member at the event or to make a $10 donation.

Those planning to attend should email cvconserv@gmail.com by Jan. 10, including a cell phone number and indicating any interest in receiving cross-country ski lessons. For cancellations, call 724-858-0463.

Ski rentals are available from area businesses in Greensburg, Laughlintown and Somerset.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.