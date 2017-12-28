Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland County cold weather shelters expect uptick as cold snap lingers

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
An emergency bed intended for single men at the The Union Mission in Latrobe on Jan. 12, 2016. In addition to two bunk rooms, cots will be added in a separate area for women and children to create an emergency cold weather shelter. The shelter allows people to stay for a night or two if the weather is cold and they have no heat.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
An emergency bed intended for single men at the The Union Mission in Latrobe on Jan. 12, 2016. In addition to two bunk rooms, cots will be added in a separate area for women and children to create an emergency cold weather shelter. The shelter allows people to stay for a night or two if the weather is cold and they have no heat.

Westmoreland County's emergency cold weather shelters have not been as busy this winter as they were last year, but organizers expect that to change with this week's cold snap that sent overnight temperatures plunging into the single digits.

“We've made a commitment to make sure that on these cold nights, we don't want anyone on the streets,” said Dan Carney, executive director of Latrobe's Union Mission.

The shelter program is a partnership between United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, the Welcome Home Shelter in Greensburg and Union Mission.

This is its third season.

So far this winter a total of nine people have stayed in the cold weather shelters, which provide short-term housing for those with nowhere to stay or those whose don't have the means to heat their homes.

Last winter a total of 56 people used the program, staying a combined total of 632 nights, said Bobbi Watt Geer, regional vice president of United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

They ranged in age from 1 to 73, Watt Geer said.

“We're reaching a lot of young children and families as well as older adults,” she said.

Women stay at the Welcome Home shelter, while men stay at Union Mission.

“The program has done wonderfully with being able to provide cold weather service to individuals who either need it to get off the street or come in and get warm,' said Lyndsay Burrik, Welcome Home Shelter executive for Community Wellness and Recovery.

The shelters also provide free food and service referrals.

Technically, the cold weather shelters operate on nights colder than 25 degrees, but in practice they're open all winter, from Nov. 1 through March 31, Watt Geer said.

“If you need shelter and it's cold, it's night, whether it's under 40 or under 25, you're going to need someplace to stay,” she said.

Overnight temperatures in Westmoreland County are expected to remain less than 20 degrees going into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Information on the cold weather shelters is available by calling 211, the Westmoreland County Crisis Line at 800-836-6010, the Welcome Home Shelter at 724-838-9133 or the Union Mission at 724-539-3550.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

