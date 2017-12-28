1 person injured in Route 30 crash in Hempfield

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quick action by a few Smail auto dealership employees Thursday night helped to rescue a driver who was stuck inside his vehicle that had been hit by a pickup and overturned, catching on fire in front of the Acura dealership along Route 30 in Hempfield.

Vincent Greco of Greensburg, a service advisor at Smail's Honda Village, said he heard the crash and saw the car had flipped, then ran outside. He and an unidentified Smail employee helped to pull the driver out of the car while the engine was on fire. The driver had failed to extricate himself from the overturned car, Greco said.

“I did not want the car to go up in flames when he was inside,” Greco said.

A third employee, who also was not identified, got a fire extinguisher and put out the flames, Greco said.

The driver was conscious when he was pulled out of the car and complained about back pain, Greco said.

The accident along the westbound lanes of Route 30 occurred about 7:15 p.m., according the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety.

Details about the crash and the identities of the driver of the car and the pickup were not available from state police at Greensburg late Thursday.

The car hit a line of 2018 Acura RDX sport utility vehicles parked in front of the dealership lot, causing extensive damage to two Acuras, which had sticker prices of almost $42,000. Two other Acuras were damaged in the accident, which left the car overturned on a grassy strip between Route 30 and the dealership lot.

The driver's side window of one Acura was smashed out and oil was sprayed along the driver's side of that SUV. The front end of three of the Acuras were damaged.

Debris from the car, including parts of the auto, papers and toys, were strewn about the accident scene.

The pickup, which had a damaged front end, stopped about a quarter-mile from the overturned car, in front of Smail's Mercedes Benz dealership.

Fire departments from Hempfield and Greensburg and a Mutual Aid Ambulance responded to the accident. The crash forced the closure of one of the westbound lanes of Route 30 for more than an hour before the car was towed from the scene.

The dollar amount of the damages to the 2018 vehicles was not available Thursday night.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.