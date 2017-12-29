Suspect in fatal East Huntingdon hit-and-run rejects plea offer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Stanton man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian and fleeing the scene last year turned down a plea offer from prosecutors, and his attorney is seeking to have evidence thrown out.

Matthew James Ramsay, 30, rejected an offer of 10 to 30 years imprisonment in exchange for a guilty plea in the case during a hearing on Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Pete Flanigan said.

Ramsay is charged with third-degree homicide, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and related counts in connection with the Dec. 24, 2016, death of Joseph Cummins, 49, of East Huntingdon, who was running along Ruffsdale Alverton Road with his dog when he was struck. Cummins died two hours later at a Pittsburgh hospital.

According to a police affidavit, Ramsay told investigators he had taken methadone the morning of the crash and hid his car with a tarp at his father's house afterward. Police received a tip after Ramsay texted a photo of the damage to a friend, according to court papers. Methadone is a pain reliever and is used as a maintenance drug for addictions.

A second plea offer of 15 to 40 years was made, Flanigan said. A trial is tentatively scheduled for next year.

Ramsay's attorney, James Robinson, filed pretrial motions Thursday, one seeking to suppress statements the defendant made to police and the second to throw out the third-degree homicide charge for lack of evidence.

In the filings, Robinson argued that Ramsay didn't understand his rights when he implicated himself to police.

“The defendant also maintains that at the time of interrogation, his mental state was diminished from his use of drugs, which demonstrates that he was not competent to provide information to police,” Robinson wrote.

During the police interview, Ramsay said he was “weaving on purpose” at 2:30 p.m. when he allegedly struck Cummins. Investigators noted in court papers that Ramsay seemed “slow and sluggish” during the interview. He told police that he smoked marijuana after the crash, according to court papers.

Ramsay posted $75,000 bond in July. Judge Christopher Feliciani on Thursday prohibited Ramsay from driving as a condition of his bail.

A court date has not been scheduled for the pretrial matters.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.