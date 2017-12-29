Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Owners of North Huntingdon day care center and building file suit over 2016 fire

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
Firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed Gloria's Cantina Lounge and damaged Wiggles and Giggles Academy in North Huntingdon on Wednesday, June 8, 2016.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed Gloria's Cantina Lounge and damaged Wiggles and Giggles Academy in North Huntingdon on Wednesday, June 8, 2016.

Updated 55 minutes ago

The owners of a North Huntingdon day care center and the building in which it was housed are seeking financial compensation in connection with a July 2016 fire that was sparked during the demolition of a neighboring building.Wiggles N Giggles Academy and its owner, Tiffany Rudy, and property owners Robert and Cherie O'Neal of Larimer are claiming negligence in a lawsuit that names C&S Excavation and Landscaping of Trafford and Hartford Heights Volunteer Fire Department as defendants.

A June 8, 2016 fire destroyed a building that housed the former Gloria's Cantina Lounge on Route 30 and spread next door to the day care facility, forcing several adult staff members to flee to safety with 18 children. The business was destroyed.

Hartford Heights had purchased the former lounge lot adjacent to the fire hall about six months earlier and contracted with the excavator to tear down the building for more parking space. It was the contractor's first day on the job and workers were at lunch when the fire broke out.

The lawsuit initially was filed in Allegheny County court but moved to Westmoreland earlier this week.

In it, the plaintiffs allege the contractor and fire department were negligent in inspecting and preparing for the demolition, among other things,.

The suit states that Rudy has lost earnings and clients and suffered emotional injury. The O'Neals have lost rental income as a result of the fire. Attorneys for the contractor denied the claims in court filings, dispute Rudy's claims of injury and pointed to the fire department as being liable.Attorneys for the fire department rejected the cross-claim that it is liable in court filings.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Related Content
Wiggles N Giggles day care in North Huntingdon to set up temporary location
Six days after a fire that destroyed her North Huntingdon day care, owner Tiffany Rudy and her staff are planning for the future with help ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.