Owners of North Huntingdon day care center and building file suit over 2016 fire

The owners of a North Huntingdon day care center and the building in which it was housed are seeking financial compensation in connection with a July 2016 fire that was sparked during the demolition of a neighboring building.Wiggles N Giggles Academy and its owner, Tiffany Rudy, and property owners Robert and Cherie O'Neal of Larimer are claiming negligence in a lawsuit that names C&S Excavation and Landscaping of Trafford and Hartford Heights Volunteer Fire Department as defendants.

A June 8, 2016 fire destroyed a building that housed the former Gloria's Cantina Lounge on Route 30 and spread next door to the day care facility, forcing several adult staff members to flee to safety with 18 children. The business was destroyed.

Hartford Heights had purchased the former lounge lot adjacent to the fire hall about six months earlier and contracted with the excavator to tear down the building for more parking space. It was the contractor's first day on the job and workers were at lunch when the fire broke out.

The lawsuit initially was filed in Allegheny County court but moved to Westmoreland earlier this week.

In it, the plaintiffs allege the contractor and fire department were negligent in inspecting and preparing for the demolition, among other things,.

The suit states that Rudy has lost earnings and clients and suffered emotional injury. The O'Neals have lost rental income as a result of the fire. Attorneys for the contractor denied the claims in court filings, dispute Rudy's claims of injury and pointed to the fire department as being liable.Attorneys for the fire department rejected the cross-claim that it is liable in court filings.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.