Westmoreland

Jeannette Glass site, Sewickley Twp. industrial park project get $3.2M from state for redevelopment

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. Director Jason Rigone (right) gestures while discussing a $6 million redevelopment project at the former Jeannette Glass site with Westmoreland County Commissioner Ted Kopas (left) and State Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell during a tour on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
Renatta Signorini | Tribune-Review
Demolition of buildings at the former Jeannette Glass site begins Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.
Submitted
A Jeannette brownfield and a new industrial park in Sewickley Township will get a boost from $3.2 million in state funding for redevelopment through the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp.

The Jeannette Glass Works project in the downtown area received $2.2 million for demolition, site remediation and redevelopment of the 13.2-acre site. Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland, a 206-acre site to be developed off Interstate 70, received $1 million for development.

“I'm pleased we were able to secure funding for these two important projects,” Rep. Justin Walsh, R-Rostraver, said in a statement. “Both are keys to encouraging economic growth in the area. This is an example of the progress that can be made when everyone works together toward common goals and signals Westmoreland County is open for business.”

The funds were secured from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which supports the acquisition and construction of regional, economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historic improvement projects throughout the state.

Both sites are managed by the county IDC, a nonprofit governed by the commissioners that focuses on the development of industrial parks and promote economic development.

“Westmoreland County certainly appreciates the state's support in their investment into these priority projects,” said Jason Rigone, WCIDC executive director. “These projects couldn't happen without the state's support.”

The first round of redevelopment at the Jeannette Glass site — demolition and environmental remediation — was completed at the end of November, Rigone said. The $2.2 million RACP grant will help fund the second phase, which is under contract and will address any underground structures or environmental issues, as well as create a pad-ready site.

The goal is to prepare the site for a new occupant, likely light or advanced manufacturing, Rigone said.

The WCIDC bought the property for $305,000 at a 2012 tax sale but faced legal challenges from the previous owner, the late Abraham Zion of New York. The state Supreme Court upheld the sale and the parties reached a settlement in 2016.

A groundbreaking ceremony in May marked the beginning of the $6 million redevelopment project, which has been funded by both state and local dollars. It is expected to be completed by winter 2018. Once the site is occupied, it could generate up to $250,000 in annual property taxes and create about 160 jobs, city officials estimated at the groundbreaking.

The Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland site in Sewickley will be the county's newest industrial park, Rigone said.

“The uniqueness of this project is its direct access to Interstate 70, as well as it will be directly served by rail,” he said, adding that such sites are limited in Southwestern Pennsylvania. The convenience of road and rail access should make the site marketable, he said.

WCIDC is under agreement to purchase the site, adjacent to I-70 at the Waltz Mill exit, and plans to begin the project in 2018, Rigone said. The industrial park will consist of five parcels. Plans to develop the site include reworking roads and adding utilities.

The project could create 1,100 jobs, according to a statement from Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield.

“Both of these projects are keys to maintaining our manufacturing and industrial presence in the region and increasing jobs,” Ward said in a statement.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

