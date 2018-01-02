Need to renew your dog license? Westmoreland County offers an online option

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Many dog owners have one more chore than other people with the new year — renewing their dog licenses.

One new resident was happy to hear she could get her dog licenses online.

Bonnie Kisic, 66, of Mt. Pleasant moved to Westmoreland County from Washington state. She braved freezing temperatures and snow flurries last week to walk her dogs, River and Tessa, at the Franklin Dog Park in Twin Lakes Park.

“That's an 18-mile trek, but they deserve a run,” she said.

Kisic thought she would have to go to the courthouse to get the licenses.

Since 2014, the county has offered an online option, said Jonathon Wian, chief deputy at the Westmoreland County Treasurer's Office.

In the first year, the county sold about 7,000 licenses online, he said. Last year it sold 12,182 online.

Overall the county sold 40,618 licenses in 2017, including 37,806 senior or regular annual licenses and 2,812 lifetime licenses. People also can mail their applications or renewals.

“We probably do the majority of them within December and January,” Wian said.

The county sent 26,228 renewal notices earlier this year, he said. The number of notices is fewer than the number of licenses because many owners have more than one dog.

The county offers lifetime licenses that range from $21.50 to $51.50, but they can't be purchased online. The site, co.westmoreland.pa.us/121/Dog-License, does provide the forms the owner needs to mail in to purchase a lifetime license for a dog.

The annual licenses are valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of each year, and dog wardens typically conduct a two-week canvas of the county in April to ensure dogs are licensed and have received rabies vaccinations.

The fee is $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Older adults and people with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.

Buying the annual licenses online costs another $1.95. That extra fee goes to the vendor who handles the online sales for the county, Wian said.

“It's not something that's coming to us,” he said.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.