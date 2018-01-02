Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Need to renew your dog license? Westmoreland County offers an online option

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 9:51 a.m.

Updated 9 minutes ago

Many dog owners have one more chore than other people with the new year — renewing their dog licenses.

One new resident was happy to hear she could get her dog licenses online.

Bonnie Kisic, 66, of Mt. Pleasant moved to Westmoreland County from Washington state. She braved freezing temperatures and snow flurries last week to walk her dogs, River and Tessa, at the Franklin Dog Park in Twin Lakes Park.

“That's an 18-mile trek, but they deserve a run,” she said.

Kisic thought she would have to go to the courthouse to get the licenses.

Since 2014, the county has offered an online option, said Jonathon Wian, chief deputy at the Westmoreland County Treasurer's Office.

In the first year, the county sold about 7,000 licenses online, he said. Last year it sold 12,182 online.

Overall the county sold 40,618 licenses in 2017, including 37,806 senior or regular annual licenses and 2,812 lifetime licenses. People also can mail their applications or renewals.

“We probably do the majority of them within December and January,” Wian said.

The county sent 26,228 renewal notices earlier this year, he said. The number of notices is fewer than the number of licenses because many owners have more than one dog.

The county offers lifetime licenses that range from $21.50 to $51.50, but they can't be purchased online. The site, co.westmoreland.pa.us/121/Dog-License, does provide the forms the owner needs to mail in to purchase a lifetime license for a dog.

The annual licenses are valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of each year, and dog wardens typically conduct a two-week canvas of the county in April to ensure dogs are licensed and have received rabies vaccinations.

The fee is $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Older adults and people with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.

Buying the annual licenses online costs another $1.95. That extra fee goes to the vendor who handles the online sales for the county, Wian said.

“It's not something that's coming to us,” he said.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.