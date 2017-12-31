Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Retired Hempfield nurse helps train hospital volunteers as part of Excela Health program

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
After 21 years as a nurse in the Air Force and 30 years at Excela Health hospitals, Carole Thomassy of Hempfield continues to volunteer through Excela Health's Nightingale Nurse Program. Thomassy poses for a portrait inside the Excela Health offices in Hempfield on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
There are few nurses who know more about the job than Carole Thomassy.

The Hempfield resident seen the field from many angles — from hospitals to Air Force bases to colleges and back.

She got her nursing diploma West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh in 1964, and got her first few jobs in Pittsburgh and Maryland, but she was looking for something more.

“I knew that I wanted to do nursing, but I wasn't sure that I was finding what I wanted here, so I joined the Air Force. And that was a very good decision.”

Thomassy served as a flight nurse in the Air Force for more than 20 years, first in active duty, then the reserves. She was stationed at bases in Texas, Ohio and Illinois, and earned her doctorate along the way.

When she returned home to Western Pennsylvania she took a job as the head of the coronary care unit at West­moreland Hospital.

Thomassy was also interested in training the next generation of nurses. She helped create a program that helped nurses without a bachelor's degree to earn one while they were working.

She helped create new nursing courses for Excela Health and Westmoreland County Community College.

“We were bringing education into the health care environment,” she said.

When she retired, about a decade ago, it was as the director of education for Excela Health.

She couldn't stay away for long.

“I found nursing to be challenging, interesting, ever-changing. It was just a wonderful profession to have,” she said. “I realized there were opportunities as a volunteer.”

Excela Health's Nightingale Volunteer Program recruits retired nurses to help out at the hospital. These volunteers are not actively practicing nursing — they do not administer medication or treatments — but they can comfort patients and families, and provide a link between patients and staff.

“The nursing background gives us some awareness of the language and the process,” Thomassy said.

Thomassy is one of about 30 volunteers in the program.

Not all of them are directly involved in patient care — Thomassy puts her education background to work by training other hospital volunteers.

She gives her time in other ways as well — volunteering with the state Health Insurance Assistance Program and the YWCA Westmoreland County Thrift Shop.

“Time goes quickly when you're volunteering.”

The nursing field has changed a lot since Thomassy got her start.

“Just about everything I knew as a beginning nurse has changed,” she said.

She remembers when she started all nurses wore white dresses and a cap and pin that showed what nursing school they attended. Dress codes these days are more flexible, and more comfortable, she said.

Medical technology and best practices change frequently as well, and a large part of her role as an educator involved keeping up to date with the cutting edge. She still reads industry journals to learn the latest developments.

But there's a few things that will never change, Thomassy said.

“The nurse still cares and comforts,” she said. “There's the human rapport, the one-to-one contact, the respect for human dignity, no matter what the equipment is or what changes occur.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

