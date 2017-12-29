Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Lawyer for Franklin Regional hacking suspect wants certain evidence tossed out

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
Michaela Gabriella King, 18, is charged with unlawful use of a computer and intentionally causing a disruption of a computer system.
Michaela Gabriella King, 18, is charged with unlawful use of a computer and intentionally causing a disruption of a computer system.

Updated 5 hours ago

The attorney of a former Franklin Regional School District student accused of launching cyber attacks in 2016 that affected local school districts, the Catholic diocese and Westmoreland County government has asked the court to suppress evidence in the case.

According to court documents, Michaela King, 19, of Murrysville is charged with unlawful use of a computer and intentionally causing a disruption of a computer system while she was a senior at Franklin Regional.

She is awaiting trial in Westmoreland County Court in Greensburg.

Authorities have accused her of launching three attacks on Franklin Regional's computer system using computers at the district high school.

At least one other attack originated from a personal device, such as King's cellphone or computers at her family's home, experts reported.

The evidence was obtained by Murrysville police and a Franklin Regional computer consultant.

King's attorney, David Shrager, claims the consultant violated state and federal laws governing computer use and warrant requirements when he accessed King's computer account cached on school machines, as well as her internet history and her Google account history on her personal devices.

“These actions constitute a search, as the defendant had a reasonable expectation of privacy in her cached and online information,” Shrager stated.

Shrager also argued that evidence seized by Murrysville police and incriminating statements made by King should be suppressed because of alleged shortcomings in associated search warrants and violation of King's Miranda rights.

Shrager said identical affidavits of probable cause police used to obtain two search warrants — one for her family home and the other for devices on her person or in her school locker — mention only King's alleged use of school computers to disrupt internet service.

He said they “do not speak to other devices that Ms. King may have owned or used, her residence, or her having and utilized a school locker.”

Police confiscated eight personal computers, tablets and laptops from King's residence as well as her cellphone.

Shrager said the affidavits weren't sufficiently specific and lacked the necessary evidence to justify issuing warrants.

He said the subsequent searches and seizures violated King's Fourth Amendment rights and that “all subsequent statement and evidence discovered are fruit of the illegal seizures and searches and must also be suppressed.”

Shrager said when King was questioned by police at the high school office on Nov. 16, 2016, it constituted a custodial interrogation, although an officer told her she was free to leave.

Shrager said officers questioned King without sufficient probable cause and didn't warn her of her Miranda right to remain silent.

He argued that statements she offered were “made under undue influence” and after execution of an allegedly illegal search warrant and, therefore, weren't voluntary.

Solicitors for Murrysville and Franklin Regional could not be reached for comment.

According to court documents, investigators said experts told them King used the program BetaBooter to launch Distributed Denial of Service, or DDoS, attacks. Such an attack generally overwhelms a targeted computer system with external communication requests and disrupts legitimate traffic.

Though Franklin Regional's system was targeted, the attack also affected other organizations that use the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit as their service provider, investigators said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.