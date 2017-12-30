Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

New Greensburg councilmen will be sworn in Tuesday

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Greensburg City Council will welcome two new members Tuesday.

Republicans Gregory Mertz and Donnie Zappone Jr. will officially take office at a 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony at City Hall.

They will replace Republican Jeffrey Anzovino and Democrat Jonathan Vesely, neither of whom sought re-election.

Mertz, 33, is the director of CitizenGO USA, a political advocacy group, and a city firefighter. Zappone, 32, is a manager at his family's Greensburg businesses — Zappone's Auto Service, Zappone's Towing and Zappone's Mini Storage.

Both have said they want to help businesses succeed in the city.

Mertz and Zappone will get to work the day of the ceremony — their first public meeting as councilmen will be held at City Hall at 4:30 p.m.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

