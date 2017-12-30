Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

5 people left homeless by Derry Township house fire

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 12:18 a.m.
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire early Saturday in Derry Township. Dec. 30, 2017
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire early Saturday in Derry Township. Dec. 30, 2017
This house caught fire shortly before midnight Friday in Derry Township and volunteers fought it into early Saturday. Dec. 30, 2017
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
This house caught fire shortly before midnight Friday in Derry Township and volunteers fought it into early Saturday. Dec. 30, 2017

Updated 2 hours ago

Five people were left out in the cold late Friday when a home on Guerrier Road in Derry Township was severely damaged by fire.

Lt. Lindsay Piantine, with the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department, said one female occupant was taken to Excela Latrobe Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Two cats were rescued, one from the roof of the two-story, wood frame home, the other from inside the structure.

When firefighters arrived, the residents were outside the house and indicated the fire had started in the kitchen, Piantine said.

She said heavy flames in the rear of the house spread to the second story.

Six volunteer companies were dispatched at about 11:50 p.m. Friday

Firefighters got the fire under control within about 40 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

