Hempfield woman, 82, dies in I-80 crash in Clinton County

An 82-year-old Hempfield woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Clinton County on Saturday morning.

State police identified the woman as Doris W. Smalley. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband, Philip L. Smalley, also 82.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on westbound I-80 near mile marker 183, in Greene Township, Clinton County, state police said. The area is south and east of Lock Haven.

Philip Smalley was driving a Ford Focus. The second vehicle was a Peterbilt truck driven by Corey D. Rook, 33, of Campbell, N.Y.

Smalley was in the left lane and trying to pass Rook when he lost control of his car, state police said.

The car slid sideways and was hit on the front passenger side. It then spun clockwise and was pushed into the guardrail on the south side of the roadway. When state police arrived, they found the driver side of the car pinned against a guardrail, with the right rear corner of the truck's trailer pinned against the car's passenger side.

Clinton County Coroner Zach Hanna pronounced Doris Smalley dead at the scene.

Philip Smalley suffered a suspected minor injury, state police said.

Rook was not hurt.

State police did not provide any information on road conditions at the time. But the National Weather Service said weather conditions there were similar to Pittsburgh. An inch or 2 of snow had fallen, and visibility was reduced, a meteorologist said.

