West Newton library seeks volunteers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The West Newton Public Library on North Water Street, West Newton, is seeking volunteers to help cover four or five shifts at the library.

The volunteers would be used on an as-needed basis to help when the library's regular volunteers are unable to give of their time for the library.

The library is open Monday and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering at the library are asked to contact the library director, Robin Matty, at 724-633-0798.

In addition to volunteers being sought to help the library, the facility also is accepting donations for book placements in memory of a loved one.

The library is accepting newer book donations, but no donations of encloypedias or textbooks.

Donations can be dropped off during our hours of operation.

Library information is available on its Facebook page or the library's web site.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.