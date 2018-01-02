Water main break fix underway in Penn Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Crews from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County have been busy fixing water main breaks Monday and Tuesday in North Huntingdon and Penn Township.

As of Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., a crew was repairing a water main break in Penn Township at Pleasant Valley Road and Route 130, according to Matthew Junker, an Authority spokesman.

The break occurred late Monday night and is expected to be fixed later Tuesday morning, according to Junker.

Flaggers are directing traffic though the intersection, he said.

The number of residents impacted was unknown.

Crews repaired a break in North Huntingdon Township at Clay Pike and McKee Road Monday, he said.

“The crews have been doing great work while it's been so cold outside, Junker added.

