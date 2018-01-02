Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

New Stanton recreation board may be saved from repeal

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
Nick DeSantis
Nick DeSantis

Updated 3 hours ago

New Stanton's outgoing mayor has given a reprieve to the borough's volunteer recreation board, but it could be temporary if council overrides his vote at Tuesday night's meeting.

Nick DeSantis, who didn't run for reelection and will be replaced in January by Ron Echard, a retired county employee, said the veto was his last act as mayor.

“I wasn't going to make my last official act to dissolve the rec board,” he said. “The way the whole thing was handled was unprofessional; wasn't respectful at all.”

Council voted 4-2 Dec. 19 to repeal the ordinance creating the volunteer rec board, and is seeking a paid, part-time staffer to run the borough's recreation programs. The current board members would be dismissed and council would take over their duties until a staff member could be hired.

DeSantis vetoed council's vote, so council must either leave the rec board as-is, reintroduce a bill in the New Year with similar goals, or override the veto with at least five of the seven council members' support.

“I believe it is a waste of taxpayer dollars to create a position to run a recreation program when there are volunteer citizens willing to perform the tasks,” DeSantis wrote in his objections to eliminating the board. “If council did not think the volunteer citizens are able to perform the duties to their satisfaction, I believe a concerted effort to assist the volunteer citizens in reaching council's goals should have been executed.”

The rec board sponsors girls' softball and boys' baseball for children aged 3 through 18, according to its website . The board also organizes an Easter egg hunt, Halloween treats, a Christmas party and children's picnic as part of the Annual Borough Picnic.

Tuesday night's reorganization could further complicate whether the council overrides DeSantis: Raymond Strosko and Joshua Bennett will replace Brandon Clawson and Dean Clark. Clark was one of the four votes for getting rid of the rec board; Clawson had been absent.

DeSantis did not run for reelection; Ron Echard will be sworn in to replace him at Tuesday night's meeting.

“We'll have a new mayor, two new council members... I'd hate to even make an assumption as to what would happen,” said Council President Scott Sistek, who lost to Echard in the race for mayor but won reelection to a council seat. “Unfortunately, when you get a controversial issue that comes up during a change in council, this can happen.”

Sistek said he favored getting rid of the rec board as part of a “change in direction” for the department, but he didn't say whether he would put a motion to override the veto on Tuesday night's agenda.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.