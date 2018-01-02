Bedford County man convicted of assaulting Arnold teen gets 10-year prison term

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Bedford County man will serve up to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting an Arnold teen in her home two years ago.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway on Tuesday sentenced Amos J. Taylor, 34, who was convicted in October of sexual assault, indecent assault and corruption of a minor , based on allegations made by the victim, who was 16 years old at the time.

Hathaway ordered Taylor to serve four to 10 years in prison.

During a four-day trial, the victim testified that Taylor improperly touched her, once as they sat together on a sofa and another when he allegedly barged in as she took a shower. She also told jurors that Taylor raped her in an attic bedroom while her parents slept downstairs.

Taylor denied all of the allegations and jurors found him not guilty of the most serious charges he faced — rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

In court on Tuesday, Taylor declined to make a statement before he was sentenced. Defense attorney John Sweeney said a pending appeal of the convictions prevented Taylor from making a formal apology or expressing remorse for the crimes.

The teen's mother told the judge that she regretted allowing Taylor to move into their home as he dealt with personal issues that included the death of his mother.

“We trusted him at that time. Then we realized the mistake we made in taking him in. And now we're here,” she testified.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.