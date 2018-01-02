Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg caretaker gave paralyzed man Suboxone he didn't need, police say

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
A Greensburg man allegedly gave a paralyzed man three doses of Suboxone and stole some of his prescription medication, according to court papers.

Greensburg police were called Saturday to the wheelchair-bound man's apartment after his caregiver and neighbor, concerned for his health, called for an ambulance. John Robert Kunkle III, 38, told police the victim “may need to take Narcan because he had given him Suboxone,” Patrolman William Newmyer wrote in a complaint.

Narcan, or naloxone, reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Suboxone can be used in treating an opioid addiction. Police said Kunkle had a prescription for both medications. Kunkle was at one time the man's caregiver, police said.

He is charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, reckless endangerment and theft. Authorities allege that Kunkle took about 50 Xanax pills from the victim. Xanax is used to treat anxiety and panic disorder.

He was lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison on $5,000 bond. A Jan. 11 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

