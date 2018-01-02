Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

North Huntingdon may inspect buildings for Irwin

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 2:15 p.m.

Updated 19 minutes ago

Irwin residents who need their buildings inspected or have code enforcement issues will get those services from North Huntingdon, at least on an interim basis, if a tentative agreement reached last month between the two municipalities is approved.

North Huntingdon will provide commercial and residential building inspection services and code enforcement for 90 days under the tentative agreement, Jeff Silka, North Huntingdon manager, said Tuesday. North Huntingdon will charge Irwin $45 per hour for the services, Silka said.

Irwin Council is scheduled to approve the agreement at its monthly meeting on Jan. 10. The North Huntingdon commissioners will meet on Jan. 11 and Jan. 17.

Valerie Morton, Irwin Borough manager, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Irwin was left without a building inspector when its former public works director, James Halfhill, resigned at the end of December to become the assistant manager in Wilkins Township. In addition to his duties overseeing the public works department, he served as building inspector and code enforcement officer.

Irwin has advertised for a new public works director.

Irwin Mayor Bill Hawley has suggested that the borough hire another police officer as a full-time employee, whose duties would be as a part-time police officer with part-time code enforcement officer.

In Irwin's 2018 budget, council has allocated $4,000 for contracted building inspection services.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.