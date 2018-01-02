North Huntingdon may inspect buildings for Irwin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Irwin residents who need their buildings inspected or have code enforcement issues will get those services from North Huntingdon, at least on an interim basis, if a tentative agreement reached last month between the two municipalities is approved.

North Huntingdon will provide commercial and residential building inspection services and code enforcement for 90 days under the tentative agreement, Jeff Silka, North Huntingdon manager, said Tuesday. North Huntingdon will charge Irwin $45 per hour for the services, Silka said.

Irwin Council is scheduled to approve the agreement at its monthly meeting on Jan. 10. The North Huntingdon commissioners will meet on Jan. 11 and Jan. 17.

Valerie Morton, Irwin Borough manager, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Irwin was left without a building inspector when its former public works director, James Halfhill, resigned at the end of December to become the assistant manager in Wilkins Township. In addition to his duties overseeing the public works department, he served as building inspector and code enforcement officer.

Irwin has advertised for a new public works director.

Irwin Mayor Bill Hawley has suggested that the borough hire another police officer as a full-time employee, whose duties would be as a part-time police officer with part-time code enforcement officer.

In Irwin's 2018 budget, council has allocated $4,000 for contracted building inspection services.

