New Greensburg council members take oath of office

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg swore in two new council members in a meeting room crowded with family, friends and well-wishers.

Republicans Gregory Mertz, 33, and Donnie Zappone Jr., 32, took the oath of office Tuesday morning.

They replace Republican Jeffrey Anzovino and Democrat Jonathan Vesely, who did not seek re-election.

Mayor Robert Bell welcomed the new council members.

“With you two joining us, with the group of talented people sitting before you now, we will continue to be able to move forward,” he said.

Mertz's mother, Kathleen J. Mertz, held the Bible as his father, Roland “Bud” Mertz, read the certificate of election and Judge Timothy A. Krieger administered the oath of office.

Zappone's goddaughter, Sophia Demorest, held the Bible, his aunt Carolyn D'Astolfo read the certificate and Judge John Driscoll gave the oath.

Each took a seat with the other council members to applause after they were sworn in.

Bell said farewell to Vesely and Anzovino.

“You worked tirelessly for the city of Greensburg and stood by your convictions,” he told Vesely.

He thanked Anzovino for stepping in last year to replace councilwoman Kathleen McCormick, who resigned when she moved out of the city.

“We came to you in a time of need, and you responded to our call,” Bell said.

Mertz will replace Anzovino to oversee the Department of Public Works, while Zappone replaces Vesely to direct the Department of Administration, Development and Public Operations.

Both said they look forward to working with other city leaders to spur development.

“I'm just happy that I can give back to my community. As much as they have done for me, I figured it was my time to do what I can to help make everything great,” Zappone said.

Mertz said he wants to foster business growth in Greensburg.

“I think one of the most important things is bringing in more businesses in downtown Greensburg — supporting our current business owners, finding a way to bring people downtown,” he said.

Mertz is the director of CitizenGO USA, a political advocacy group, and a city firefighter. Zappone is a manager at his family's Greensburg businesses — Zappone's Auto Service, Zappone's Towing and Zappone's Mini Storage.

Council members serve four-year terms and are paid $3,600 annually.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.