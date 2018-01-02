Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Troopers: Man tried to cover up ATV theft in Salem with paint, snowplow

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
Cody A. Salensky, 19, of Washington Township is charged with receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. Police said he tried to hide the theft of an ATV by painting it and attaching a snowplow.
Submitted
Cody A. Salensky, 19, of Washington Township is charged with receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. Police said he tried to hide the theft of an ATV by painting it and attaching a snowplow.

Updated 6 hours ago

State police at Kiski allege a Westmoreland County man tried to cover up the Dec. 23 theft of a green all-terrain vehicle in Salem Township by painting it black and attaching a snowplow.

On Monday, troopers charged Cody A. Salensky, 19, of Washington Township with receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. District Judge Jason Buczak ordered that he be held in the county jail after he failed to post $10,000 bond.

Trooper Jesse Newhouse reported in an affidavit of probable case that a friend of the victim thought he recognized the 2003 Honda Rubicon TRX500 parked 2 miles from where it was taken along Forbes Road and notified authorities.

Police found the ATV parked outside Salensky's residence on Paradise Drive.

“Salensky was reported to have traded chain saws for the ATV with an unknown white male a few weeks ago who was (driving) a red Chevrolet pickup truck. ... Salensky related that he ... painted the ATV black from the original green color ... and installed a plow,” Newhouse wrote.

Salensky told troopers he didn't know the man who he acquired the ATV from and had communicated with him only through text messages.

He told police that the cellphone he had used to send text messages was no longer in service and could not be accessed, the affidavit stated.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

Related Content
Westmoreland man charged in ATV theft
A St. Clair Township man was jailed Thursday on $100,000 bail after police charged him in connection with a stolen all-terrain vehicle. Police said in arrest ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.