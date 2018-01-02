Troopers: Man tried to cover up ATV theft in Salem with paint, snowplow

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police at Kiski allege a Westmoreland County man tried to cover up the Dec. 23 theft of a green all-terrain vehicle in Salem Township by painting it black and attaching a snowplow.

On Monday, troopers charged Cody A. Salensky, 19, of Washington Township with receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. District Judge Jason Buczak ordered that he be held in the county jail after he failed to post $10,000 bond.

Trooper Jesse Newhouse reported in an affidavit of probable case that a friend of the victim thought he recognized the 2003 Honda Rubicon TRX500 parked 2 miles from where it was taken along Forbes Road and notified authorities.

Police found the ATV parked outside Salensky's residence on Paradise Drive.

“Salensky was reported to have traded chain saws for the ATV with an unknown white male a few weeks ago who was (driving) a red Chevrolet pickup truck. ... Salensky related that he ... painted the ATV black from the original green color ... and installed a plow,” Newhouse wrote.

Salensky told troopers he didn't know the man who he acquired the ATV from and had communicated with him only through text messages.

He told police that the cellphone he had used to send text messages was no longer in service and could not be accessed, the affidavit stated.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.