Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Jeannette woman sentenced to nearly a year in jail for altered rifle

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 6:06 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A Jeannette woman was sentenced Tuesday to serve nearly one year in jail for illegal possession of a rifle police found in her home while searching for a wanted man.

Kaylin M. Beech, 27, pleaded guilty to two felony counts for an incident last January in her Magee Avenue home.

Westmoreland County deputy sheriffs said they were serving an arrest warrant at Beech's home, seeking a man who was wanted for an alleged probation violation, when they found a firearm that had been altered through a scratched-off serial number.

According to court records, Beech greeted the sheriffs at the front door, pushed them aside and ran back into the house when she was confronted with the arrest warrant. Deputies found the altered weapon as they searched the home, police said.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger sentenced Beech to 11 12 to 23 months in jail for possession of the weapon. She received no additional sentence for one count of hindering apprehension of a suspect.

During the search of the home, police found evidence of drug paraphernalia, but two drug-related counts against Beech were dismissed Tuesday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.