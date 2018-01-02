Jeannette woman sentenced to nearly a year in jail for altered rifle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Jeannette woman was sentenced Tuesday to serve nearly one year in jail for illegal possession of a rifle police found in her home while searching for a wanted man.

Kaylin M. Beech, 27, pleaded guilty to two felony counts for an incident last January in her Magee Avenue home.

Westmoreland County deputy sheriffs said they were serving an arrest warrant at Beech's home, seeking a man who was wanted for an alleged probation violation, when they found a firearm that had been altered through a scratched-off serial number.

According to court records, Beech greeted the sheriffs at the front door, pushed them aside and ran back into the house when she was confronted with the arrest warrant. Deputies found the altered weapon as they searched the home, police said.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger sentenced Beech to 11 1⁄ 2 to 23 months in jail for possession of the weapon. She received no additional sentence for one count of hindering apprehension of a suspect.

During the search of the home, police found evidence of drug paraphernalia, but two drug-related counts against Beech were dismissed Tuesday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.