Westmoreland

Ligonier Twp. man charged by game warden with shooting toward hunters in Somerset County

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
Bruce Siskawicz | Trib Total Media

Updated 6 hours ago

A 62-year-old Ligonier Township man was charged with firing a gun at three hunters who were crossing property he owns in Somerset County on the opening day of firearms season for deer.

Leroy D. Rummel was charged last week before Boswell District Judge Susan Mankamyer with three counts each of shooting at humans and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the incident at 6:40 a.m. Nov. 27.

Game warden Zachary Edwards responded to a dispatch by Somerset County 911 that a hunter reported someone shot at him along Route 160 in Shade Township, he wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.

Edwards said he was met at the scene by three hunters who said they had permission to hunt on a neighboring property and were walking along an access road when the shot was fired. The three victims said a shot was fired in their direction from a hunting blind and someone yelled, “Get out,” according to the affidavit.

Two of the hunters told Edwards they recognized the voice as Rummel's because of prior dealings with him over the access road to the hunting location.

Edwards was able to contact Rummel on Nov. 30 and he denied endangering the hunters, according to the affidavit. Rummel said he was hunting on the property with his son that day.

“(Rummel) was mad that they were walking through the property and through he and his son's hunt and that he had yelled at them and then fired a shot into the pines ... not in their direction, with his pocket Derringer (handgun) that he carries for his protection,” Edwards wrote.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 31 before Mankamyer.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

