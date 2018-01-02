Unity supervisors keep Mylant as chairman, name Poponick vice chair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Unity's supervisors voted Tuesday to have John Mylant continue to chair the board for a second year as the township moves forward with recovery from a Sept. 24 arson that destroyed its maintenance building.

“That's our main goal right now, to be Unity strong and rebuild after the fire,” Mylant said. “We're having meetings now to get the plans out so we can proceed as soon as possible. We want to be in the new building by November.”

The blaze, which destroyed several township vehicles and other equipment, remains under investigation. The township road crew temporarily is operating out of two rented buildings, on Route 981 and Lloyd Avenue Extension, with trucks on loan from neighboring municipalities. Seven large replacement trucks and a Ford F-550 truck are on order for more than $1.2 million.

During their annual reorganization meeting, the supervisors named recently elected board member Ed Poponick vice chairman and appointed Mylant and Poponick as roadmasters.

The supervisors retained Merle Musick, Harry Hosack and Steve Yanchik to share duties as building inspectors and zoning and code enforcement officers. Mylant said their compensation and Pete Tenerowicz's retainer as emergency management coordinator will be discussed at the supervisors' Jan. 11 meeting.

The supervisors will continue to hold regular meetings at 4:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month.

Reappointed to new terms on township boards were: Dennis Gregor, Unity Township Municipal Authority, five years; Tom Baumann and Frank Novotny, planning commission, each for three years; Matt Cavalier, zoning hearing board, five years; Novotny, construction code appeals board, five years; John Antinori and Robert Wright, Crabtree Municipal Authority, each for five years.

Unity retained Gary Falatovich as solicitor and Gibson-Thomas Engineering as the township engineering firm. Their respective monthly retainers of $200 and $100 are unchanged from the previous year.

