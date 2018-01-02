Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Unity supervisors keep Mylant as chairman, name Poponick vice chair

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 6:33 p.m.
Unity Township Supervisors (from left) Tom Ulishney, Chairman John Mylant and Vice Chairman Ed Poponick reorganize for 2018.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Unity Township Supervisors (from left) Tom Ulishney, Chairman John Mylant and Vice Chairman Ed Poponick reorganize for 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

Unity's supervisors voted Tuesday to have John Mylant continue to chair the board for a second year as the township moves forward with recovery from a Sept. 24 arson that destroyed its maintenance building.

“That's our main goal right now, to be Unity strong and rebuild after the fire,” Mylant said. “We're having meetings now to get the plans out so we can proceed as soon as possible. We want to be in the new building by November.”

The blaze, which destroyed several township vehicles and other equipment, remains under investigation. The township road crew temporarily is operating out of two rented buildings, on Route 981 and Lloyd Avenue Extension, with trucks on loan from neighboring municipalities. Seven large replacement trucks and a Ford F-550 truck are on order for more than $1.2 million.

During their annual reorganization meeting, the supervisors named recently elected board member Ed Poponick vice chairman and appointed Mylant and Poponick as roadmasters.

The supervisors retained Merle Musick, Harry Hosack and Steve Yanchik to share duties as building inspectors and zoning and code enforcement officers. Mylant said their compensation and Pete Tenerowicz's retainer as emergency management coordinator will be discussed at the supervisors' Jan. 11 meeting.

The supervisors will continue to hold regular meetings at 4:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month.

Reappointed to new terms on township boards were: Dennis Gregor, Unity Township Municipal Authority, five years; Tom Baumann and Frank Novotny, planning commission, each for three years; Matt Cavalier, zoning hearing board, five years; Novotny, construction code appeals board, five years; John Antinori and Robert Wright, Crabtree Municipal Authority, each for five years.

Unity retained Gary Falatovich as solicitor and Gibson-Thomas Engineering as the township engineering firm. Their respective monthly retainers of $200 and $100 are unchanged from the previous year.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.