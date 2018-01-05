North Huntingdon to start search for new chief

Seventeen months after firing the township police chief, North Huntingdon officials say they will begin discussions to replace him.

Commissioner Zachary Haigis, who was elected president of the board of commissioners Tuesday, said he wants to hold talks with the other six commissioners about what qualifications they want in a new chief. Haigis said he hopes they can advertise for candidates in about a month.

Former Chief Andrew Lisiecki was fired in September 2016 in a 4-3 vote. Since then, Lt. Rod Mahinske, the police force's ranking officer, has been in charge of the department. The commissioners did not appoint him acting chief.

Commissioner Duane Kucera, a retired township police officer, said the board will have to decide the criteria and qualifications for the new chief. Kucera said he would like the commissioners to give first consideration to members on the force, even though the township's contract with the police does not require that.

Mahinske said Thursday that he remains interested in applying for the chief's job.

One issue that the commissioners debated last year is whether to require the new chief to have a college degree. Kucera said he favors using education and/or experience on the job as part of the criteria for the post.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit that Lisiecki filed in December 2016 in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh against the township and the four commissioners who voted to fire him – Anthony Martino, David Herold, Darryl Bertani and Michael Faccenda Jr. — remains unresolved.

Lisiecki is seeking $300,000 on grounds that his constitutional rights were violated when he was fired in retaliation for testifying against North Huntingdon officer Bill Sombo, who was fired by the commissioners in 2014 for gross misconduct. The township has denied violating Lisiecki's rights and said his contract allowed for his termination for any reason, according to court documents.

The dispute is headed to non-binding mediation in February or March, said Timothy O'Brien, Lisiecki's attorney. Greensburg attorney John Noble, who will conduct the mediation session, said his report will be confidential.

A mediation session that was planned for December was postponed to allow both sides to continue gathering information, O'Brien said. U.S. Judge Yvette Kane granted attorneys until March 19 to gather more information from witnesses during the discovery process. The lawsuit has produced “voluminous documents,” according to a filing by both O'Brien and Mark Hamilton, a Pittsburgh attorney for the township and the commissioners.

