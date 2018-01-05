Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

North Huntingdon to start search for new chief

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
North Huntingdon Lt. Rod Mahinske, who is in charge of the township police department.
Joe Napsha
North Huntingdon Lt. Rod Mahinske, who is in charge of the township police department.
Zachary Haigis, North Huntingdon commissioner
Zachary Haigis, North Huntingdon commissioner

Updated 11 hours ago

Seventeen months after firing the township police chief, North Huntingdon officials say they will begin discussions to replace him.

Commissioner Zachary Haigis, who was elected president of the board of commissioners Tuesday, said he wants to hold talks with the other six commissioners about what qualifications they want in a new chief. Haigis said he hopes they can advertise for candidates in about a month.

Former Chief Andrew Lisiecki was fired in September 2016 in a 4-3 vote. Since then, Lt. Rod Mahinske, the police force's ranking officer, has been in charge of the department. The commissioners did not appoint him acting chief.

Commissioner Duane Kucera, a retired township police officer, said the board will have to decide the criteria and qualifications for the new chief. Kucera said he would like the commissioners to give first consideration to members on the force, even though the township's contract with the police does not require that.

Mahinske said Thursday that he remains interested in applying for the chief's job.

One issue that the commissioners debated last year is whether to require the new chief to have a college degree. Kucera said he favors using education and/or experience on the job as part of the criteria for the post.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit that Lisiecki filed in December 2016 in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh against the township and the four commissioners who voted to fire him – Anthony Martino, David Herold, Darryl Bertani and Michael Faccenda Jr. — remains unresolved.

Lisiecki is seeking $300,000 on grounds that his constitutional rights were violated when he was fired in retaliation for testifying against North Huntingdon officer Bill Sombo, who was fired by the commissioners in 2014 for gross misconduct. The township has denied violating Lisiecki's rights and said his contract allowed for his termination for any reason, according to court documents.

The dispute is headed to non-binding mediation in February or March, said Timothy O'Brien, Lisiecki's attorney. Greensburg attorney John Noble, who will conduct the mediation session, said his report will be confidential.

A mediation session that was planned for December was postponed to allow both sides to continue gathering information, O'Brien said. U.S. Judge Yvette Kane granted attorneys until March 19 to gather more information from witnesses during the discovery process. The lawsuit has produced “voluminous documents,” according to a filing by both O'Brien and Mark Hamilton, a Pittsburgh attorney for the township and the commissioners.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.