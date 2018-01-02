Irwin police chief gets new contract

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Irwin's police chief has a new three-year contract that provides for annual salary increases of a maximum of three percent.

Irwin Council Tuesday approved the new deal for Chief Roger E. Pivirotto, which took effect Jan. 1.

Pivirotto, who will be paid $61,210 this year, will receive the annual salary increases in 2019 and 2020, plus 75 percent of the cost the borough would incur if he was covered by Irwin's health insurance, said Valerie Morton, borough manager.

The chief did not attend council's reorganization meeting on Tuesday and could not be reached for comment. Pivirotto said last month that the new contract will provide stability and continuity for the department.

He has yet to review the contract, Morton said.

Prior to approving the contract, council went into a closed-door executive session lasting about 30 minutes to discuss personnel matters.

Pivirotto is a former state police lieutenant who worked for the state police for 25 years. He was a member of the Special Emergency Response tactical team and trained with the FBI.

The borough hired Pivirotto in October 2013. He succeeded Joe Pocsatko, who was fired January 2013. Council voted to rehire Pocsatko, but then accepted his voluntary resignation in February 2013.

