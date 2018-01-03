New office hours, location in effect for Mt. Pleasant Township tax collector

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New hours and a new location are in effect for the newly elected Mt. Pleasant Township tax collector.

Stacey Bloom will have an office at the township building, 208 Poker Road.

Her office hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. The office will be open the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon.

Appointments can be made on Fridays.

Payments in the form of check or money order can be made out to Mt. Pleasant Township tax collector and mailed to P.O. Box 123, Mammoth PA 15664.

Bloom defeated incumbent Andrea Garbon in November's election. Garbon had been appointed to the position in 2012 to fill a vacancy and was elected to a four-year term a year later.

Bloom can be reached at 724-424-1505 or mpttaxcollector@zoominternet.net.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.