Municipalities begin recycling Christmas trees

Over the next few weeks, municipalities around Westmoreland County will convert more than 2,000 Christmas trees into mulch or compost that they'll use on public properties or provide to private landowners.

The community reaps a double benefit from the process because the mulch is used on public areas or provided to private landowners and the trees don't take up valuable space in area landfills, said Ellen Keefe, executive director of Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling.

Once stripped of decorations and tinsel, the trees are biodegradable and even dropping them in the woods is preferable to putting them in landfills, she said.

“It's really foolish to put a live Christmas tree in the garbage,” Keefe said.

Each tree makes about five pounds of mulch and the mulch decomposes into humus with returns the tree's nutrients to the soil, she said.

Youngwood recycles about 260 trees each year, said Austin Erhard, a public works employee.

The borough has an agreement with its residential waste hauler to leave behind trees borough residents place curbside.

“Twice weekly we go through town and pick up trees they may have discarded on the side of the road,” he said.

Residents from surrounding communities can drop off their trees at the borough's public works facility.

The mulched trees are used for the ball fields, the Park & Pool and its bocce courts and is also offered to residents who want to pick up some for their own properties, he said.

The borough also uses mulch to cover hillsides where it doesn't want brush to grow, he said.

“It provides us with a lot of mulch that we would otherwise have to be paying for,” Erhard said.

