Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Municipalities begin recycling Christmas trees

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 6:51 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Over the next few weeks, municipalities around Westmoreland County will convert more than 2,000 Christmas trees into mulch or compost that they'll use on public properties or provide to private landowners.

The community reaps a double benefit from the process because the mulch is used on public areas or provided to private landowners and the trees don't take up valuable space in area landfills, said Ellen Keefe, executive director of Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling.

Once stripped of decorations and tinsel, the trees are biodegradable and even dropping them in the woods is preferable to putting them in landfills, she said.

“It's really foolish to put a live Christmas tree in the garbage,” Keefe said.

Each tree makes about five pounds of mulch and the mulch decomposes into humus with returns the tree's nutrients to the soil, she said.

Youngwood recycles about 260 trees each year, said Austin Erhard, a public works employee.

The borough has an agreement with its residential waste hauler to leave behind trees borough residents place curbside.

“Twice weekly we go through town and pick up trees they may have discarded on the side of the road,” he said.

Residents from surrounding communities can drop off their trees at the borough's public works facility.

The mulched trees are used for the ball fields, the Park & Pool and its bocce courts and is also offered to residents who want to pick up some for their own properties, he said.

The borough also uses mulch to cover hillsides where it doesn't want brush to grow, he said.

“It provides us with a lot of mulch that we would otherwise have to be paying for,” Erhard said.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.