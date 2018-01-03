Former Derry Twp. fugitive has bond revoked during brief court appearance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After spending three days hospitalized for a broken jaw she suffered in October after she was severely beaten during a tenant grievance hearing in Derry Township, 19-year-old Alyssa Farabaugh admitted she wasn't looking forward to seeing her assailant, Kevin W. Cole, again.

However, 70 days after Farabaugh and assistant Westmoreland County solicitor Tim Andrews were brutally beaten at the Oct. 25 proceeding, both Farabaugh and Andrews were ready to testify at a criminal hearing Wednesday against Cole, 32, scheduled before District Judge Mark Bilik.

“I know I have to testify. I don't want this to ever happen to anyone else,” Farabaugh said.

She also wants to see justice served.

“I want to see him stay in jail for a very long time,” Farabaugh said.

Cole's scheduled hearing was continued because Cole had not yet hired an attorney. But he did briefly appear in court to tell Bilik he was still attempting to hire a private attorney with the help of family members.

Cole, who fled to North Carolina after the attack, was returned to the county prison Dec. 14. Bilik admonished Cole from the bench saying he had plenty of time to apply for a public defender but had not done so to date.

He also criticized Cole for not telephoning court officials to advise them he was not prepared for the hearing Wedneday to move the case forward.

“I want to be represented by an attorney. I'd like to postpone this hearing,” Cole repeated to Bilik.

When Cole indicated that he was not sure he could telephone court offices from the prison, he did admit to Bilik that he did try to call a bail bondsman in an attempt to secure the $100,000 bond.

District Attorney John Peck immediately asked Bilik revoke any bond conditions for Cole because “he is a flight risk and has an extensive criminal history.”

“I was going to turn myself in the day I was arrested in North Carolina,” Cole responded.

However, Bilik did not buy it and approved Peck's motion. A new date for the preliminary hearing was not set and Cole was remanded to the county prison.

Cole, who was handcuffed and shackled, initially declined comment on the multiple charges he faces as he was led by deputies out of Bilik's office to a sheriff's cruiser, but then said he was “not guilty” as got into the back seat.

As for Farabaugh, she said she still has to make trips to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh to check the condition of her jaw that was broken in two places. Farabaugh also continues to suffer bleeding from stitches and soreness and cannot eat solid foods on the right side of her mouth.

However, she vows that she will make it to testify at Cole's next hearing date.

“I feel I have to do it,” she said.

Cole was apprehended in Johnston County, N.C., Oct. 28, when he was arrested by the North Carolina Highway Patrol on a felony fugitive warrant.

Andrews suffered a broken nose, a cut on his left ear that required three stitches, a 2-inch laceration on his lip and numerous bruises in the assault, state police said.

Cole attacked Farabaugh, who was a witness at his eviction hearing, just before the hearing began and fled, troopers said. Andrews, who was serving as the hearing officer, was beaten as he tried to intervene, police said.

Cole is charged by state police with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

He has previous convictions for robbery and assault in West­moreland County.

N.C. state troopers received a tip that Cole and an unidentified woman were driving south on Interstate 95 near Smithfield, N.C., where authorities located him. Cole reportedly surrendered after getting off the highway and driving down a dead end road.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.