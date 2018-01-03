Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Latrobe man to spent at least 5 months in jail for fleeing sheriff deputies

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 5:39 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

A Latrobe man will serve at least five months in jail for fleeing from sheriff deputies trying to arrest him last year for a probation violation.

Kenny R. Yeckel, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehensive for an incident on Oct. 31 at his home.

According to court records, deputies approached Yeckel's home to take him into custody after he failed to appear in court two weeks earlier for a parole revocation hearing before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway.

Deputies claimed that Yeckel attempted to run away but was tackled by the deputies who had approached the house to serve the arrest warrant. Yeckel fought back as the deputies placed him in handcuffs, the deputies said. No one was injured in the scuffle.

Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger sentenced Yeckel to serve five to 23 months in jail.

Prosecutors had sought to return Yeckel to jail on allegations that he failed to adhere to terms of his five-year intensive probation from a 2017 drunken driving conviction.

Court records indicate that Yeckel did not attempt to enroll in an electronic monitoring program as required as part of his jail release. He also had no contact with probation and parole officers and failed to make more than $9,000 in payments for court costs and fines associated with his conviction.

In late October, Hathaway revoked Yeckel's probation for the drunken driving offense and sentenced him to serve four to 23 months in jail.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.