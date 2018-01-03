Latrobe man to spent at least 5 months in jail for fleeing sheriff deputies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Latrobe man will serve at least five months in jail for fleeing from sheriff deputies trying to arrest him last year for a probation violation.

Kenny R. Yeckel, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehensive for an incident on Oct. 31 at his home.

According to court records, deputies approached Yeckel's home to take him into custody after he failed to appear in court two weeks earlier for a parole revocation hearing before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway.

Deputies claimed that Yeckel attempted to run away but was tackled by the deputies who had approached the house to serve the arrest warrant. Yeckel fought back as the deputies placed him in handcuffs, the deputies said. No one was injured in the scuffle.

Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger sentenced Yeckel to serve five to 23 months in jail.

Prosecutors had sought to return Yeckel to jail on allegations that he failed to adhere to terms of his five-year intensive probation from a 2017 drunken driving conviction.

Court records indicate that Yeckel did not attempt to enroll in an electronic monitoring program as required as part of his jail release. He also had no contact with probation and parole officers and failed to make more than $9,000 in payments for court costs and fines associated with his conviction.

In late October, Hathaway revoked Yeckel's probation for the drunken driving offense and sentenced him to serve four to 23 months in jail.