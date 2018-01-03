New Derry man serving sentence for killing motorist pleads guilty to new crime

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Derry man serving a five-year probation sentence for killing a motorist in a car crash three years ago pleaded guilty Wednesday to lying on a background check during an attempt to take ownership of a rifle in October.

Lucas Leitza, 24, was charged with the new crime less than two weeks after he pleaded guilty in a Westmoreland County courtroom to vehicular homicide in connection with a September 2014 head-on crash on Route 981 in Derry that killed 61-year-old Frederick Drummond of Monroeville. Drummond died of blunt-force injuries.

Leitza was sentenced for that offense Sept. 26 by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani, who ordered him to serve five years on probation, including 18 months on house arrest.

According to court records, Leitza went to the Army-Navy Store in Latrobe on Oct. 3 to sign paperwork to take possession of a rifle he claimed he recently won during a fundraiser.

Police said Leitza on an application to take ownership of the gun denied he had been charged with any felony that could have resulted in a one-year jail sentence even though he had recently been convicted of the homicide count.

In court Wednesday, Leitza pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of making a false statement and received no additional sentence for the conviction. Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger, at the request of prosecutors, dismissed a related felony offense for lying on the paperwork to transfer ownership of the rifle but issued a court order that prohibits Leitza from purchasing another gun.