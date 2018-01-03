Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

New Derry man serving sentence for killing motorist pleads guilty to new crime

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 5:27 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

A New Derry man serving a five-year probation sentence for killing a motorist in a car crash three years ago pleaded guilty Wednesday to lying on a background check during an attempt to take ownership of a rifle in October.

Lucas Leitza, 24, was charged with the new crime less than two weeks after he pleaded guilty in a Westmoreland County courtroom to vehicular homicide in connection with a September 2014 head-on crash on Route 981 in Derry that killed 61-year-old Frederick Drummond of Monroeville. Drummond died of blunt-force injuries.

Leitza was sentenced for that offense Sept. 26 by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani, who ordered him to serve five years on probation, including 18 months on house arrest.

According to court records, Leitza went to the Army-Navy Store in Latrobe on Oct. 3 to sign paperwork to take possession of a rifle he claimed he recently won during a fundraiser.

Police said Leitza on an application to take ownership of the gun denied he had been charged with any felony that could have resulted in a one-year jail sentence even though he had recently been convicted of the homicide count.

In court Wednesday, Leitza pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of making a false statement and received no additional sentence for the conviction. Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger, at the request of prosecutors, dismissed a related felony offense for lying on the paperwork to transfer ownership of the rifle but issued a court order that prohibits Leitza from purchasing another gun.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.