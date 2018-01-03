Trail camera captures Donegal Twp. suspect, who's charged with theft from hunting cabin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Donegal Township man was ordered to jail this week on charges of burglarizing a Mt. Pleasant Township hunting camp in November after the property owner found his trail camera had images of the man removing items.

Jason L. Keller, 33, of the Jones Mills area, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and theft for the November break-in at a cabin along Evergreen Lane. State police at Greensburg said he took multiple items.

Trooper Corri Hannon reported in an affidavit of probable cause that the burglary occurred between Nov. 11 and 25.

Keller was identified as the burglar after video taken by the cabin owner's trail camera showed Keller removing items from the property, Hannon said in court documents.

Keller was ordered held in the county jail following his arraignment before Norvelt District Judge Roger Eckels and failure to post $7,500 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Jan. 11.

