Penn-Trafford students circulate fake image claiming classes are canceled

Penn-Trafford School District is warning parents to look out for a fake image possibly created by tech-savvy students trying to skip school.

The district received several calls from parents who had seen what appeared to be a screen shot of the district website that was being distributed by students. The image was an announcement that classes are canceled Thursday and Friday, said Superintendent Matthew Harris.

It was doctored, Harris said. The district's schedule is business as usual this week.

“We had a couple parents calling the school asking if it was delayed, or why it was canceled and the school office didn't know,” he said.

Though students trying clever ways to play hooky is nothing new, Harris said he's never seen a ruse like this.

“It's something that's definitely not common, and of course it happened at the end of the day, so we'll have to look more into it tomorrow,” he said.

The district has sent texts and emails to parents, warning that the image is fake and that classes will go on as normal this week.

When classes actually are canceled, text and email alerts are sent out and local media are notified, Harris said.

