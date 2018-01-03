Unity Twp. supervisors to get pay raises for roadmaster work

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Unity's auditors Wednesday granted supervisors John Mylant and Ed Poponick each a 3 percent pay raise in their roles as township roadmasters.

Faye Musick seconded Chairman Greg Fumea's motion to increase the roadmasters' hourly wage by 81 cents, to $27.75, representing a base salary of $57,724.58 for a 40-hour work week. They will be paid $41.63 per hour for working overtime.

The township's third elected auditor, Michael O'Barto Jr., could not attend because the afternoon meeting conflicted with a course he is enrolled in, according to his father, Michael O'Barto, a recently retired township supervisor and roadmaster.

O'Barto urged the auditors to consider the many extra hours of work put in by the two supervisors who are working as roadmasters. He said Mylant, who for some time last year was Unity's sole roadmaster, didn't charge the township for many extra hours he spent on the job.

“You're on call 24/7,” Mylant said of the roadmaster job, which includes planning work schedules for the township road crew and assisting with repairs and snow removal.

Fumea praised the work of the roadmasters and, noting the rising cost of living, said the pay hike brings the pair's salaries “up to a good number.”

He acknowledged that most other township workers earn more than the roadmasters.

Mylant and O'Barto last year declined a wage hike offered by the auditors.

For their duties as elected supervisors, Mylant, Poponick and Tom Ulishney each will be paid $4,125 in 2018, in accordance with the township code, the auditors noted.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.