Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Man caught on camera setting gas tank afire at Hempfield dealership

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 11:51 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

The staff at a Hempfield motorcycle dealership is hoping the public can help identify a man who set fire to a gasoline tank outside the building along Route 30.

Dax Dillman, manager at Z&M Harley-Davidson, said employees discovered the damage when they arrived for work Dec. 28 and learned by reviewing footage from surveillance cameras that it was caused by a man seen on the property earlier that day, between about 1:20 and 2:45 a.m.

"He actually had gotten a crowbar and ripped a pump off our fuel cell," Dillman said. "So when we came in, we could see the vandalism that occurred. That led us to watch the surveillance videos."

Based on the footage, part of which is posted on the dealership's Facebook page, Dillman believes the man was attempting to siphon gasoline that is used to fuel motorcycles at the business. He failed in the attempt, but not before setting fire to the exterior of the tank.

"I really don't know why it took that turn," Dillman said, noting it's fortunate the flames didn't spark the fuel inside.

As it was, the man caused thousands of dollars in damage, Dillman said.

"We have such a wonderful relationship with the community," Dillman said. "We ultimately want to see this guy held accountable for his actions. He is a liability to our community."

Dillman is asking anyone with information about the man seen in the video to contact the dealership at 724-837-9404 or state police at the Greensburg barracks.

State police could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.