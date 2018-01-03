Man caught on camera setting gas tank afire at Hempfield dealership

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The staff at a Hempfield motorcycle dealership is hoping the public can help identify a man who set fire to a gasoline tank outside the building along Route 30.

Dax Dillman, manager at Z&M Harley-Davidson, said employees discovered the damage when they arrived for work Dec. 28 and learned by reviewing footage from surveillance cameras that it was caused by a man seen on the property earlier that day, between about 1:20 and 2:45 a.m.

"He actually had gotten a crowbar and ripped a pump off our fuel cell," Dillman said. "So when we came in, we could see the vandalism that occurred. That led us to watch the surveillance videos."

Based on the footage, part of which is posted on the dealership's Facebook page, Dillman believes the man was attempting to siphon gasoline that is used to fuel motorcycles at the business. He failed in the attempt, but not before setting fire to the exterior of the tank.

"I really don't know why it took that turn," Dillman said, noting it's fortunate the flames didn't spark the fuel inside.

As it was, the man caused thousands of dollars in damage, Dillman said.

"We have such a wonderful relationship with the community," Dillman said. "We ultimately want to see this guy held accountable for his actions. He is a liability to our community."

Dillman is asking anyone with information about the man seen in the video to contact the dealership at 724-837-9404 or state police at the Greensburg barracks.

State police could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.