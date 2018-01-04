Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

'Bomb cyclone?' Western Pa. doesn't have to worry about it

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 8:03 a.m.
A couple makes photographs upon a frozen pond at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Karlie Hill walks upon a frozen pond at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Western Pennsylvania will be spared the brunt of the "bomb cyclone" dumping snow on the East Coast.

"The only thing we're going to get out of its passage is increasingly gusty winds," said Lee Hendricks, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

But couple those high winds with predicted single-digit — and below zero — temperatures and the region is set for a cold couple of days, he said. A wind chill advisory and warning are in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday until 3 p.m. Saturday.

The area could see wind gusts of up to 30 mph Thursday night and on Friday when the high temperature is predicted to be 8 degrees. That makes for a wind chill of 19 degrees below zero, Hendricks said. The low for Friday night is 2 degrees below zero.

"(The East Coast storm) is going to keep that cold air and winds over us through Saturday night," he said.

That storm has hit southern states with heavy snowfall before rolling up the East Coast in what forecasters said could bring hurricane-force winds, flooding and up to a foot of snow.

The temperature will get back to normal early next week with a prediction of highs in the upper 30s on Monday, he said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

