Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Jeannette Council demotes fire chief, appoints another to position

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
Vance Phillips is expected to begin work as a city firefighter this month after council's vote to hire a third full-time fireman this month.
John Howard | For Trib Total Media
Vance Phillips is expected to begin work as a city firefighter this month after council's vote to hire a third full-time fireman this month.
Jeannette firefighters Matt Stewart and Bill Frye survey the interior of Qua Spa on Clay Avenue after a Sunday morning fire.
PHOTOS: John Howard | For Trib Total Media
Jeannette firefighters Matt Stewart and Bill Frye survey the interior of Qua Spa on Clay Avenue after a Sunday morning fire.

Updated 48 minutes ago

Jeannette Council demoted its fire chief this week in a move the department's former leader called political.

Council unanimously decided Tuesday to move Vance Phillips back to captain and elevate Bill Frye to the role of chief.

“I'm not a Democrat and that is obviously a big motive in the reversing of all that was built in the last number of years,” Phillips said in a statement. “I'm not the only one who, without even a professional courtesy or notice, was shown the door.”

City council is composed of four Democrats — including two new members sworn in this week — and one Republican.

Phillips was hired in June 2015 and appointed chief of the paid department in March 2016. Then, he replaced Capt. Joe Matijevic, who had held the post for five years .

Mayor Curtis Antoniak said he supported the move.

“I want to bring the fire department back to a brotherhood,” he said. “I feel Bill will be a very good leader of his men. I believe Bill will be very well-respected.”

Frye said Thursday that it is an honor to be appointed chief. He recalled hanging around at the department as a third-grader, learning about the role of firefighters. He has been a fireman in Jeannette for more than 10 years and was hired as captain in June 2016.

“I want to keep the tradition alive in the fire department” while providing the best service at a low cost for taxpayers, Frye said.

The department has three full-time paid firefighters who respond to calls along with on-call firefighters.

The chief's salary is set at $49,000. Frye will make an additional $500 annually as fire marshal.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.